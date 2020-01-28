The Washington Post released a new statement about left-leaning reporter Felicia Sonmez on Tuesday night after the newspaper suspended her at the start of the week for an inflammatory tweet she published in the wake of former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death, saying that the newspaper should not have suspended her.

Sonmez was suspended on Sunday after she tweeted a news story immediately after news broke of Bryant’s death that highlighted the past rape allegations that he faced from years ago.

“After conducting an internal review, we have determined that, while we consider Felicia’s tweets ill-timed, she was not in clear and direct violation of our social media policy,” Washington Post Managing Editor Tracy Grant said in a statement. “Reporters on social media represent The Washington Post, and our policy states ‘we must be ever mindful of preserving the reputation of The Washington Post for journalistic excellence, fairness and independence.”

“We consistently urge restraint, which is particularly important when there are tragic deaths,” Grant continued. “We regret having spoken publicly about a personnel matter.”

New statement regarding Post reporter Felicia Sonmez pic.twitter.com/HBt2s5VW68 — Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) January 28, 2020

Sonmez’s inflammatory instantly went viral and gained well over 20,000 comments before she deleted all of her tweets on the matter.

In a follow up tweet, Sonmez wrote: “Well, THAT was eye-opening. To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and emailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story — which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me. Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality.”

Sonmez’s explanation for why she tweeted the story, because “any public figure is worth remembering in their totality,” does not stand up well under scrutiny because she did not tweet about anything else from Bryant’s life other than the rape allegation, which he was never convicted of.

The American Media Playbook: Step 1: Do something unspeakably awful. Step 2: Get dragged by pretty much everyone. Step 3: Don’t apologize. Play the victim.@feliciasonmez pic.twitter.com/hymjJpRrIO — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 26, 2020