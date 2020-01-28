Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) politely fired back at left-leaning NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla on Tuesday as Przybyla repeatedly cut him off while he was trying to answer questions during a press conference about the Senate impeachment trial.

“This NBC reporter interrupted us at least 20-25 times,” Zeldin told The Daily Wire. “It was obvious she was only looking to disrupt and be a story rather than report a story. She could care less what we had to say to answer her question.”

NBC News tweeted out a video clip of the exchange in which the network selectively edited to show their reporter hounding several Republican lawmakers who were trying to answer questions.

NBC News wrote: “WATCH: [Heidi Przybyla] presses Reps. Zeldin, Stefanik and Johnson during a tense exchange about her tough questioning style on a question about corruption in Ukraine as it relates to the Senate impeachment trial.”

WATCH: @HeidiNBC presses Reps. Zeldin, Stefanik and Johnson during a tense exchange about her tough questioning style on a question about corruption in Ukraine as it relates to the Senate impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/tJj44JOPrc — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 28, 2020

Zeldin fired back on Twitter, writing: “Aside from @HeidiNBC ‘s 20-25+ interruptions (DC press record?), you have to love @NBCPolitics then cutting out our answers re what Zelensky & his team were doing to fight Ukraine corruption after May 19. @RepStefanik @RepMikeJohnson”

Zeldin also linked to a video that showed the full exchange, which NBC News did not include in their tweet.

