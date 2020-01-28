Adding his own contribution to political “civility,” failed Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff recently told a room full of supporters that conservatives need to be so badly beaten at the polls that they’ll “never” be able to show their faces in public again.

“We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you’re not just going to get beat, you’re going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public,” Ossoff says in a video, which began circulating social media on Tuesday, according to The Washington Examiner.

“We have had enough, absolutely enough, of what we are getting from Donald Trump and his fellow travelers right now,” added the Democrat.

Ossoff made history in 2017 when he ran the most expensive House race of all time — an election he lost.

“Ossoff notably lost his race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in 2017 to former Rep. Karen Handel (R-GA) in the special election to replace Tom Price,” The Daily Wire previously highlighted. “Price vacated the seat after he was nominated to the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump. The special election set the record for the most expensive House race of all time, with more than $50 million spent, largely by outside groups.”

The Democrat’s call for Trump supporters to be shamed is reminiscent of another moment of “civility” brought to us by Democrats, specifically Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ call for Trump administration officials to be harassed in public.

“Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants … who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, ‘No peace, no sleep! No peace, no sleep!’” Waters told a group of supporters in June 2018, adding, “God is on our side!”

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” the California rep urged.

In September, Ossoff announced his return to politics, launching his campaign to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the state of Georgia.

“Georgia, I’m running for Senate,” the Democrat posted via Twitter. “Political corruption threatens our republic and the future of the planet. The battle we began in Georgia in 2017 will be won in Georgia in 2020 when we win the White House and the Senate.”

In his first Senate campaign ad, Ossoff said he was “called to fight the abuse of power.”

“So, from the darkness in a district where the last Democrat lost by 23 points, I ran for Congress. It was one of the toughest races in history, and a heartbreaking loss, but we were just getting started,” he said.

“We didn’t give up … Georgians who poured their hearts and souls into a campaign the first time – they didn’t give up,” Ossoff continued. “They went on to flip 14 state house districts, they joined the army that Stacey Abrams built to change our state forever, and they helped Democrats across this country win back the House.”

According to The Washington Examiner, “Ossoff accumulated approximately $800,000 and received an endorsement from civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis” in the first three weeks following his Senate bid.

WATCH:

Jon @Ossoff is out to cancel conservatism. In a new clip he says he wants to make it so Republicans/ Trump supporters “never show their faces again” Ironic because most thought Ossoff would be too embarrassed to ever show his face again after burning $30M to lose his last race. pic.twitter.com/O3A352jWre — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2020