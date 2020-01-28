Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan unloaded on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Sunday and Monday over recent remarks she made where she encouraged people to commit obstruction of justice by tipping off criminal illegal aliens to upcoming raids by ICE officials.

Over the week, Ocasio-Cortez said, “Organizing is about tipping people off if you start to see that ICE and CBP are in communities, to try to keep people safe. … I’m here because Senator Sanders has actually committed to breaking up ICE and CBP.”

Homan responded, “It’s ridiculous, it’s extremely stupid statement made by somebody I’ve never considered real smart anyways.”

“But here’s an elected lawmaker, she’s a congresswoman standing on a stage telling people how to obstruct ICE, tipping off people ICE is looking and she needs to realize that 9-out-of-10 of everybody ICE arrested last year was a convicted criminal or pending criminal charges,” Homan continued. “Last year, 137,000 criminals, 2,000 were murderers, 12,000 sex offenses, 45,000 assaults, 62,000 drug offenses, 10,000 weapons offenses, and she wants the community to tip these people if ICE is in their neighborhood operating.”

“ICE’s job is already extremely dangerous, now she’s making it more dangerous,” Homan continued. “She’s one of these Democrats who keeps saying, ‘nobody’s above the law, the president is above the law, we need to impeach the president cause he’s not about the law,’ but apparently illegal aliens are above the law because ICE isn’t allowed to arrest them, it’s ridiculous statement. It’s a dangerous statement.”

On Sunday, Homan responded by telling Fox News, “I’m disgusted, she says she wants to tip off the communities to keep the communities safe, that’s what ICE is doing.”

“ICE is keeping the community safe,” Homan continued. “It’s an incredibly stupid statement she made, which doesn’t surprise me because she’s about as far from smart as anybody could possibly be, but what she said is dangerous. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to arrest criminals off the streets, especially in New York.”

“My last year as ICE director, we took 5,000 criminals off the streets of New York,” Homan continued. “These ICE agents have done more to protect the residents of New York than she ever has done or ever will do.”

“It’s a dangerous statement, it’s idiotic, and I just can’t believe that she can stand up on stage and make a statement like that and not have any repercussions from the House Ethics Committee,” Homan continued. “They are trying to remove the president of the United States, a sitting president, and at the same time she’s saying ICE shouldn’t remove criminal aliens. They say the president is obstructing them, there’s no one that’s been obstructing more than Congress. They’ve been obstructing this president from day 1.”

“Standing on stage and telling people to give a heads up that the good guys are going to be arresting the bad guys in your neighborhood… that’s obstruction, that’s a crime,” Homan continued. “She’s disgusting, something needs to be done about it.”

