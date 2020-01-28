The New York Times reported Sunday that former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new book, scheduled for release mid-March, claims President Donald Trump asked him to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine until they cooperated with investigations into the Bidens.

As a result, the House Democrats and certain Republicans (like Mitt Romney) are pushing to have Bolton testify as a witness during the Senate’s impeachment trial.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck discussed Bolton’s dubious decision to publish a tell-all book — titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” — amid President Trump’s impeachment trial.

“If John Bolton had something to say … if he knew something that he felt was impeachable, he should have stepped up to the microphone that would have been provided for anybody, and said, ‘Look, I need to testify because I know something that no one else knows’,” Glenn said.

“He should demand to be heard — and not for a price. Our country is at stake. Our civilization. Our belief in our system, in Congress, in the White House, and in the president. The entire thing is at stake,” he added.

“John Bolton, and everyone else, if you have information and you have something to say, don’t take a book deal,” Glenn continued. “Don’t do it. These are the times that try men’s souls. We don’t need the sunshine patriots. We need the winter soldiers. The ones who, in the deepest darkest day of winter, they still remember why they’re doing it, and they’re doing it for America. They do it because they love their country. Your country is at stake. Step to a microphone, and say it.”

