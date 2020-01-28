Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden snapped at a voter in Iowa in Tuesday as the 77-year-old candidate put his hands on the man and told him to go vote for someone else.

“I’m going to support you if you win the nomination because we got to get rid of Trump but what are we going to do about climate change?” the man asked Biden. “Now, you say you are against pipelines, but then you want to replace these gas lines, that’s not going to work.”

“No, no, no,’” Biden responded.

“We gotta stop building and replacing pipelines,” the man continued.

Biden put his hand on the man’s chest and gently pushed him away, telling the man, “go vote for someone else.”

“You’re not going to vote for me in the primary,” Biden said after the man appeared to express shock with his facial gestures.

“I’m going to vote for you in the general if you treat me right,” the man responded.

“Yeah, I know,” Biden responded. “Well, I’m not.”

Biden continued to get confrontational with the voter for several moments after the initial confrontation.

WATCH:

A man in Iowa asks Joe Biden to stop supporting the building of new pipelines. Joe Biden tells him to go vote for someone else and then starts accusing him of voting for Bernie Sanders. Actually, the man says, he’s voting for Tom Steyer. Very awkward. pic.twitter.com/OOuGiypED8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 28, 2020

The voter later said that he supported Democrat presidential candidate Tom Steyer and, after the clip went viral, Steyer responded to the Biden’s actions and comments, saying, “Hi @JoeBiden, This is no way to treat an Iowan. He said he’d vote for the Dem in the general b/c he knows how important it is to beat Trump. We need immediate action on climate. If you don’t agree, happy to talk @ debate. But don’t take it out on voters we need to win in Nov.”

Hi @JoeBiden, This is no way to treat an Iowan. He said he’d vote for the Dem in the general b/c he knows how important it is to beat Trump. We need immediate action on climate. If you don’t agree, happy to talk @ debate. But don’t take it out on voters we need to win in Nov. https://t.co/gG6UTDGL15 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 28, 2020

The Daily Wire highlighted Biden’s views on key issues in an in-depth profile piece last year:

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009–2017 and is currently the polling leader for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. Prior to that, he served as a U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973–2009. Biden, a Pennsylvania native and member of the Democratic Party, grew up in a Catholic family. He attained his bachelor’s degree at the University of Delaware and attended law school at Syracuse University. After law school, he worked in Delaware, both as a public defender and in private legal practice. Biden first married Neilia Biden (née Hunter), who tragically died — along with the couple’s one-year-old daughter Naomi — in a car accident shortly after Biden’s first U.S. Senate electoral victory in November 1972. Along with Naomi, Biden and Neilia also had two other children: Sons Beau and Hunter. Beau died at the age of 46, while Biden was serving as vice president, due to brain cancer. Biden eventually married Jill Biden (née Jacobs) in 1977 and the couple has had one child together, Ashley. In 2008, Biden made history by being the running mate to the first black American to be elected to the office of president of the United States, Barack Obama. Electoral History: Biden first successfully sought elected office in 1969, when he ran for New Castle County Council in suburban Delaware. Biden then ran for U.S. Senate in 1972, narrowly defeating incumbent Republican J. Caleb Boggs. Biden served in the Senate for seven terms, including a notable stretch as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987–1995. As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman during this period, Biden oversaw the committee’s vetting of various U.S. Supreme Court nominations from Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Later, in the 2000s, Biden also served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. …

