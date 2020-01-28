Prior to his engagement with model Hailey Baldwin, pop star Justin Bieber had to overcome his fear of commitment and being faithful to the woman he loves.

Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, the 25-year-old Bieber discussed how nervous he felt prior to popping the question to Hailey, worrying if he would be able to walk the line.

“I felt like in the past, we had talked about it, you know, me asking the question and I felt like she would say yes. So, I wasn’t really nervous about the saying ‘yes,’” Bieber said, as reported by Page Six. “I think I was more nervous about, ‘am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor what I say?’”

Bieber had to wrestle with the idea of being a one-woman man, ultimately deciding that he had to jump in with both feet.

“‘Be faithful? That’s a huge … am I able to do that?’” he said of his thoughts at the time. “So, I think that’s really what I was battling with. I finally was like, ‘I’m going to make the decision and follow through with it and be a husband. This is what I always wanted. I’m going to choose this woman and just do it.”

[embedded content]

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been rather open about taking the marital covenant seriously — so much so that they refrained from pre-marital sex for a year.

Speaking with Vogue about his courtship with Baldwin and 2018 wedding, Bieber confessed to giving up sex for a year, admitting he had a “legitimate problem” with premarital sex. Not only did Bieber experience a spiritual transformation, but he realized that God’s call to chastity is about liberating people from being slaves to their passions.

“He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain.”

The pop star went on to say that premarital sex often serves as a crutch for people making up for a lack of perceived self-worth, adding that he wanted to “rededicate” his body to God to cleanse his soul.

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth,” Bieber said. “Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot after an on-again/off-again relationship. They rekindled their love in June 2018 at a conference hosted by their pastor friend Rich Wilkerson, Jr. Hailey Baldwin said the “common denominator” between them has always been church.

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” Baldwin said. “By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’”

Justin Bieber recently revealed that he suffers from Lyme disease, which he will be discussing in a forthcoming YouTube documentary.