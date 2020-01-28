Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg shook a dog’s mouth while campaigning in Burlington, Vermont, on Monday.

The video, initially posted by CBS News campaign reporter Nicole Sganga, begun making the rounds on social media after TIME magazine contributor Christopher Hale highlighted Bloomberg’s awkward embrace of the dog while meeting and shaking hands with Burlington residents.

While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020

The odd interaction was met with mockery by reporters on social media.

Is … is this the first dog Mike Bloomberg has ever met? https://t.co/CogHuMzoMH — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) January 28, 2020

Has Mike Bloomberg ever been around a dog before? https://t.co/vChIiSAr4D — Jeff Schogol (@JeffSchogol) January 28, 2020

Mike Bloomberg lizard person confirmed https://t.co/6UxpR8cqhe — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 28, 2020

“Stop this, I’m trying to watch Mike Bloomberg shake a dog’s face” …. a thing said on Purple Daily just now — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) January 28, 2020

A lot people criticizing Bloomberg, but what kind of idiot owner doesn’t teach their dog to shake a jaw? https://t.co/pT7JuORocc — Dustin Parkes (@dustinparkes) January 28, 2020

“So, what line of business are you in?” – Michael Bloomberg meeting a dog — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 28, 2020

I’m not a fan of cancel culture, but Bloomberg must be stopped. https://t.co/tnL2d5wDdO — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 28, 2020

Earlier Monday, Bloomberg delivered a speech to nearly 300 Burlington residents, in which he affirmed that he is the best-suited presidential candidate to beat President Donald Trump in a general election contest.

“I know Donald Trump, I’ve campaigned against him on tobacco, on guns, on the environment, and every time I have won. And that’s what you have to do to beat him. Also, I think that in terms of a lot of people who think this country should evolve rather than have a revolution, I would be their choice, and I’d be honored to serve,” the billionaire said, per CBS News.

“I’ve had 12 years of experience in government. I’ve had many decades of experience in the business world, both domestically and internationally. I’m the kind of person that pulls teams together,” he added. “I can attract the great, the best people. I can get them to work together, that — I’ve shown that again and again and again. That’s what this country needs. It doesn’t need a one-idea person. It’s a job. We have to have a manager.”

Bloomberg’s visit to Vermont comes as the former New York City mayor now enjoys double-digit support nationwide, a newly-released poll found. The Morning Consult survey shows Bloomberg in fourth place at 12 percent, topping former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 7 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden placed first with 29 percent support, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 23 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) finished third at 14 percent support.