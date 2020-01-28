200 Democratic Party presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was teased online on Tuesday over his interaction on the campaign trail with a dog.

The interaction shows Bloomberg shaking the dog’s mouth, which some people liked and others teased him about, while on the campaign trail in Burlington, Vermont on Monday.

WATCH:

While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020

New York Magazine and HuffPost Contributor Yashar Ali wrote: “When you’ve never met a dog.”

When you’ve never met a dog https://t.co/yKhaIRCbcR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 28, 2020

One Twitter user wrote: “impeach bloomberg in advance.”

impeach bloomberg in advance https://t.co/bVNIllviNs — welcome home space girl (@MagsVisaggs) January 28, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote: “I’m not a fan of cancel culture, but Bloomberg must be stopped.”

I’m not a fan of cancel culture, but Bloomberg must be stopped. https://t.co/tnL2d5wDdO — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 28, 2020

Columnist Supriya Dwivedi wrote: “This is what an alien would do upon meeting a dog while thinking it’s the human thing to do.”

This is what an alien would do upon meeting a dog while thinking it’s the human thing to do https://t.co/3ihrP21Qnx — Supriya Dwivedi (@supriyadwivedi) January 28, 2020

Another Twitter user added: “Sucks when your dog-petter has the day off and you’re forced to do it yourself.”

Some commented on the potential political ramifications of the interaction: “Not sure about you other states but this probably doesn’t play well in Colorado, where everyone has a dog and every dog has a Subaru.”

Not sure about you other states but this probably doesn’t play well in Colorado, where everyone has a dog and every dog has a Subaru. https://t.co/3p820B8A8R — Seth Masket (@smotus) January 28, 2020

Not everyone took the interaction as a negative thing, as Gizmodo editor Andrew Couts wrote: “Look, this seems very dumb. But as a dog person—and I say this with an uncomfortable amount of earnestness—this shows me that he is very comfortable around dogs which is obviously a plus. Still not voting for him, but I would like to ask: Mike, can my dogs come swim in your pool?”

Look, this seems very dumb. But as a dog person—and I say this with an uncomfortable amount of earnestness—this shows me that he is very comfortable around dogs which is obviously a plus. Still not voting for him, but I would like to ask: Mike, can my dogs come swim in your pool? https://t.co/5EHOcvJlZO — Andrew Couts (@AndrewCouts) January 28, 2020

The Daily Wire reported on Bloomberg’s stances on political issues last year in an in-depth profile piece:

On November 24, 2019, Michael Rubens Bloomberg announced his formal entrance into the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential primary. To date, he is the latest candidate to enter the primary field. Michael Bloomberg served three full terms as mayor of New York City, from 2002 through the end of 2013. He was New York City’s mayoral successor of the failed 2008 Republican presidential candidate and current private attorney for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani. Bloomberg is also the co-founder, CEO, and majority owner of financial services conglomerate Bloomberg L.P., which is perhaps best known for its flagship Bloomberg Terminal hardware. As of November 2019, Bloomberg’s net worth was estimated at $58 billion dollars, which makes him one of the wealthiest individuals in the world. He has been a prolific donator to various charitable and political causes. Born in Boston in 1942, Bloomberg has degrees from Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Business School. A registered Democrat earlier in his career, Bloomberg actually ran for and successfully sought the New York City mayoralty office as a registered Republican before re-registering as an independent in the midst of his second mayoral term. He re-registered as a Democrat in 2018. Since joining the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary field, Bloomberg News — an international news outlet operating as a legal subsidiary of Bloomberg L.P. — has announced that it will not journalistically investigate Bloomberg or his fellow 2020 Democratic Party primary campaign rivals.

