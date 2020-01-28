An MSNBC panel discussion led by anchor Chuck Todd and featuring disgraced CIA Director turned NBC News analyst John Brennan called for the annual State of the Union address to be cancelled over the impeachment.

Brennan claimed that President Donald Trump speaking would be “embarrassing” and “very destructive to the image of the United States worldwide.”

President Bill Clinton also gave a State of the Union address during his impeachment, but that doesn’t seem to matter to these partisan hacks.

“And you know, one of the things that I really worry about is that we’re going to have a State of the Union very shortly, while all of this is going on,” Brennan said during the panel.

Todd quickly jumped in, mockingly saying “State of our union is strong,’ who the hell is going to say that?”

“I just cannot imagine. It’s not just embarrassing, but also I think it’s very destructive to the image of the United States worldwide to have this going on and have Mr. Trump up there,” Brennan stated.

“And you can imagine he’s going to use that State of the Union address not to address the state of the union, but to address the state of Donald Trump. And he is going to, I think, be on the offensive there. So I question whether or not it makes sense to hold that at this point,” Brennan continued.

