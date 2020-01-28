On Tuesday, President Trump, accompanied by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke at the White House of trump’s plan to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs. Trump spoke of how his 80-page plan was the most detailed peace plan for the region ever offered, adding, “I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems.”

Here is a transcript of the first part of Trump’s speech; the complete speech and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s remarks can be seen in the video below.

Today Israel takes a big step towards peace. Young people across the Middle East are ready for a more hopeful future and governments through out the region are realizing that terrorism and Islamic extremism are everyone’s common enemy. Yesterday I had the pleasure of meeting with both the prime minister of Israel and a man who’s working very hard to become the prime minister of Israel in the longest running election of all time, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party, and both leaders joined me to express their support for this effort, proving that the state of Israel is looking for peace and that peace transcends politics by any measure. Unmeasurable. That’s what they want.

On my first trip overseas as president, I visited the Holy Land of Israel. I was deeply moved an amazed by what this small country had achieved in the face of overwhelming odds and never-ending threats. The state of Israel comprises only a miniscule amount of land in the Middle East, and yet it has become a thriving center of democracy, of culture and commerce. Israel is a light unto the world; the hearts and history of our people are woven together. The land of Israel is an ancient home, a sacred place of worship, and a solemn promise to the Jewish people that we will never again repeat history’s darkest hour.

During my trip to Israel, I also met with Palestinian President Abbas in Bethlehem. I was saddened by the fat of the Palestinian people; they deserve a far better life; they deserve a chance to achieve their extraordinary potential. Palestinians have been trapped in a cycle of terrorism, poverty, and violence exploited by those seeking to use them as pawns to advance terrorism and extremism.

I returned from my visit determined to find a constructing path between Israelis and Palestinians and it’s got to be a very powerful path forward in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. To further this effort, I also met with President Abbas at the White House. Forging peace between Israelis and Palestinians may be the most difficult challenge of all. All prior administrations from President Lyndon Johnson have tried and bitterly failed, but I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems.

It’s been a long and very arduous process to arrive at this moment; on Sunday I delivered to Prime Minister Netanyahu my vision for peace, prosperity, and a brighter future for Israelis and Palestinians. This vision of peace is fundamentally different from past proposals. In the past, even the most well-intentioned plans were light on factual details and heavy on conceptual frameworks.

By contrast, our plan is 80 pages and contains the most detailed proposal ever put forward, by far. As I have seen throughout my long career as a deal-maker, complex problems require nuanced, fact-based remedies. That is why our proposal provides precise technical solutions to make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and much more prosperous. My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel’s security.

Today Israel has taken a giant step toward peace. Yesterday Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that he is willing to endorse the vision as the basis for direct negotiations, and I will say, the general (Gantz) also endorsed, and very strongly with the Palestinians a historic breakthrough. And likewise we have a situation having to do with a race that is taking place right now that will end, and we have the support, and it’s very important to say this, of both parties and almost all people in Israel. They want peace, and they want peace badly.

This is the first time Israel has authorized the release of a conceptual map illustrating the territorial compromises it’s willing to make for the cause of peace and they’ve gone a long way. This is an unprecedented and highly significant development. Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for having the courage to take this bold step forward.

We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved. We will also work to create a contiguous territory within the future Palestinian state, for when the conditions of statehood are met, including the firm rejection of terrorism.

Under this division, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided capital. And the United States will recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory my vision provides to be the state of Israel. And crucially, the proposed transition to a two-state solution will present no incremental security risk to the state of Israel. We will not allow a return to the days of bloodshed, bus bombings, nightclub attacks, and relentless terror. Won’t be allowed. Peace requires compromise, but we will never ask Israel to compromise its security.

As everyone knows, I have done a lot for Israel: moving the United States embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the Golan Heights, and frankly, perhaps most importantly, getting out of the terrible Iran nuclear deal.

Therefore, it is only reasonable that I have to do a lot for the Palestinians or it just wouldn’t be fair. I want this deal to be a great deal for the Palestinians; it has to be. Today’s agreement is a historic opportunity for the Palestinians to finally achieve an independent state of their very own. After 70 years of little progress, this could be the last opportunity they will ever have, and the last for a lot of reasons. We’ll never have a team like we have right now. We have a team of people that love the United States, and they love Israel, and they’re very smart, and they’re very committed … they want the other side to do well, because that’s the sign of a great deal.

The Palestinian people have grown distrustful after years of unfulfilled promises; yet I know they are ready to escape their tragic past and realize a great destiny, but we must break free of yesterday’s failed approaches. This map will more than double the Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in Eastern Jerusalem where America will proudly open an embassy. No Palestinians or Israelis will be uprooted from their homes. Israel will work closely with w wonderful man, the King of Jordan, to ensure that the status quo of the Temple Mount is preserved and strong measures are taken to ensure that all Muslims who wish to visit peacefully and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be able to do so.

This is a major statement; this is of major importance and at the same time our vision will deliver a massive commercial investment of the new Palestinian state. You have many, many countries that want to partake in this; many of them are surrounding. They all want this to happen. Over the next ten years, if executed well, one million new Palestinian jobs will be created; their poverty rate will be cut in half. Their GDP will double and triple, and much-needed joy, opportunity and prosperity will finally arrive for the Palestinian people. Our vision will end the cycle of Palestinian dependency of charity and foreign aid.

And we will help by empowering the Palestinians to thrive on their own. Palestinians will be able to seize the new future with dignity, self-sufficiency, and national pride. To ensure a successful Palestinian state, we are asking the Palestinians to meet the challenges of peaceful coexistence. This includes adopting basic laws enshrining human rights, protecting against financial and political corruption, stopping the malign activities of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other enemies of peace. Ending the incitement of hatred against Israel, and permanently halting the financial compensation to terrorists.

And perhaps most importantly, my vision gives the Palestinians the time needed to rise up and meet the challenges of statehood. I sent a letter today to President Abbas. I explained to him that the territory allocated for his new state will remain open and undeveloped for a period of four years. During this time, Palestinians can use all appropriate deliberation to study the deal, negotiate with Israel, achieve the criteria for statehood, and become a truly independent and wonderful state. President Abbas, I want you to know, that if you choose the path to peace, America and many other countries, we will be there; we will be there to help you in so many different ways, and we will be there every step of the way. We will be there to help.

In other words, for the first time in many, many decades, I can say, It will work. It’s going to work. If they do this, it will work.

