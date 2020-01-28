On Monday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder,” Steven Crowder and his crew hit the streets of downtown Dallas for the latest installment of “Change My Mind,” which was focused on the claim that “rape culture is a myth.”

In this clip, Steven set up his debate table along the route of the fourth annual Women’s March. He encountered multiple instances involving transgender persons behaving aggressively toward both him and his crew. Sadly, those who acted with aggression had little interest in civil discourse.

