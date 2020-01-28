The White House said Tuesday that President Trump will veto two bills currently in the House that threaten to restrict the president’s ability to wage war with Iran, according to The Hill.

Both bills, introduced by Democrats, are unlikely to even make it to the president’s desk, however, since they will face stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Votes are expected Thursday on a bill to block funding for military action against Iran, introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and another to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) in Iraq by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

In separate statements on the two bills, the White House called them “misguided,” saying that their arguing “adoption by Congress would undermine the ability of the United States to protect American citizens, whom Iran continues to seek to harm.”

Though the AUMF was passed to authorize the Iraq War, it has been used by Trump in the battle against ISIS, and, more recently in the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was at an Iraqi airport.

The White House defended its use of the 2002 AUMF, saying it authorized military action to “defend the national security of the United States against the continuing threat posed by Iraq” and has “long been understood to authorize the use of force for, among other purposes, addressing threats emanating from Iraq, including threats such as ISIS — a group whose objectives have included establishing an Islamic state in Iraq and using that state to support terrorism against the United States — as well as threats directed by Iran.”

It said Iran and forces it backs “continue to plan and execute attacks against United States forces in Iraq” and the AUMF “provides critical authorities for the United States to defend itself and its partner forces.”

Repeal, according to the statement “would embolden our enemies.”

In a statement on blocking funding for military action against Iran, the White House said the move “would undermine the administration’s reestablishment of deterrence with Iran, which could perversely make violent conflict with Iran more likely” and would “hinder the president’s ability to protect United States diplomats, forces and interests in the region from the continued threat posed by Iran and its proxies.”