Well, the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are finally only one week away! We will finally start to get real, tangible results very shortly. After essentially a whole year now of pre-Iowa chatter and speculation, politicos across the country will rejoice as we finally get actual, numerical information — and real delegate-counting for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) over the summer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the rest of the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary field in national polling. Biden currently stands 5.4% above second-place Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the average of recent national polling. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg round out the top five in most recent national polling. Sanders’ lead over third-place Warren is now huge: 8.4%.

Right now, it is looking like a two-horse race between Biden and Sanders.

Bernie Sanders recently led in a national CNN poll by 3% over Joe Biden, which represented the first time since November that someone other than Biden led or tied for the lead in a national poll. What’s more, Sanders now leads in Iowa and is the overwhelming frontrunner in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary. Indeed, Sanders can always reliably count on the fact that his supporters are the most enthusiastic and loyal of any candidate’s in this 2020 Democratic presidential primary field. The septuagenarian socialist, with his rabid base of Soviet Union-nostalgic radicals, is likely the candidate with the most momentum — perhaps even the overall best chance at the Democratic presidential nomination — at the present moment.

If Sanders wins Iowa and New Hampshire in back-to-back fashion, then it is indeed very difficult to see how anyone else might secure the nomination — perhaps absent the possibility of a brokered DNC this coming summer. It is true that Biden has, to borrow an analogy from the 2012 Republican Party presidential primary, serves as the proverbial Mitt Romney-esque anchor for primary voters to return to after briefly flirting with rival candidates. But it is also true that, in the post-1972 modern American political party presidential primary era, no candidate who has won both Iowa and New Hampshire has lost his/her party’s presidential nomination.

On that note, electoral prediction market website PredictIt now shows Sanders as its frontrunner over Biden, although Biden is in second place by a huge margin. After that large gap, Bloomberg then leads by a substantial gap over entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Warren, and Buttigieg. The Warren campaign collapse from its erstwhile frontrunner perch is simply astonishing.

The RealClearPolitics polling average for 1/16 – 1/26 shows Biden with an average national polling lead of 5.4%. Here is the latest in national polling, via RealClearPolitics:

Morning Consult (1/20 – 1/26): Biden 29%, Sanders 23%, Warren 14%, Bloomberg 12%, Buttigieg 7%

Emerson (1/21 – 1/23): Biden 30%, Sanders 27%, Warren 13%, Bloomberg 7%, Buttigieg 6%

ABC News/Washington Post (1/20 – 1/23): Biden 34%, Sanders 22%, Warren 14%, Bloomberg 7%, Yang 6%

Fox News (1/19 – 1/22): Biden 26%, Sanders 23%, Warren 14%, Bloomberg 10%, Buttigieg 7%

Economist/YouGov (1/19 – 1/21): Biden 28%, Warren 21%, Sanders 18%, Buttigieg 8%, Bloomberg 6%

Monmouth (1/16 – 1/20): Biden 30%, Sanders 23%, Warren 14%, Bloomberg 9%, Buttigieg 6%

CNN (1/16 – 1/19): Sanders 27%, Biden 24%, Warren 14%, Buttigieg 11%, Bloomberg 5%

Can Sanders really pull off back-to-back triumphs in Iowa and New Hampshire? Will Biden prove resilient? Stay tuned.

Latest Aggregate Early State-By-State Polling Data

Iowa: Sanders 25.0%, Biden 22.0%, Buttigieg 17.0%, Warren 13.5%,, Klobuchar 8.5%

New Hampshire: Sanders 24.0%, Biden 16.0%, Buttigieg 14.8%, Warren 13.0%, Klobuchar 7.0%

Nevada: Biden 25.0%, Sanders 19.3%, Warren 14.7%, Buttigieg 7.7%, Steyer 7.3%

South Carolina: Biden 32.0%, Sanders 15.0%, Warren 14.0%, Steyer 8.3%, Buttigieg 6.3%

This article has been updated to reflect the most recent survey data.