Following the Trump attorneys’ closing statements on Tuesday Senator Feinstein told reporters she was leaning toward President Trump’s acquittal.
Feinstein told reporters, “Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge.”
The LA Times reported:
Just after President Trump’s defense lawyers ended arguments in their Senate trial Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California became the first Democrat to suggest that she could vote to acquit him, despite serious concerns about his character.
“Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge,” Feinstein said Tuesday, after the president’s team finished a three-day presentation in his defense. “That was my view and it still is my view.”
