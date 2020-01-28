“You should get your facts straight!”

This was EXCELLENT!

Democrats and their hack supporters in the media are now trying to push that corruption was not widespread in Ukraine.

They will lie about anything.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) let them have it today at the Republican press conference.

Rep. Stefanik: I think you should know, every single ambassador who testified, every single one who worked in our embassy gave examples of corruption. Corruption was widespread… There are ample examples of corruption so much so that n the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act we required that there be anti-corruption efforts which Republicans and Democrats voted for… As we’ve said all along, there was no official investigation into the Bidens, so you should get your facts straight!… The premise of your question is wrong because there was ample examples of corruption. Do you ignore the testimony of ambassadors?

Stefanik was brilliant!

The entire exchange was captured on OANN.

The newest ridiculous line from the mainstream media is questioning examples of corruption in Ukraine. Every single witness testified that corruption is widespread and rampant in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/m2aUL0uxYP — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 28, 2020

