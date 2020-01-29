A $166,000 federal grant was awarded to a Delaware nonprofit about the same time then-Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, was named as executive director of the organization, the Washington Examiner is reporting.

The Justice Department selected the Delaware Center for Justice for a competitive two-year grant in September 2014. The funding came from the federal Edward Byrne Memorial grant program.

According to the Examiner, Joe Biden helped push $1.7 billion to the Byrne program during his time as vice president. The grant is named in honor of a fallen New York City Police Department officer.

Ashley Biden had served as associate director for the Delaware Center for Justice for about a year. Two months after the grant selection she was promoted to executive director, the Examiner said.

The Examiner attributed its information to government and tax records.

The National Legal and Policy Center, a government watchdog group, said the timing of the grant to Ashley Biden’s organization raises questions whether there had any influence on the selection process.

“The timing of the grant approval and his daughter’s ascent to leadership in the organization that received it makes it necessary for the agencies involved to investigate whether Biden improperly used his influence to steer this grant to his daughter,” said Tom Anderson, director of the National Legal and Policy Center’s Government Integrity Project.

The Examiner’s attempts to contact Ashley Biden for comment were not successful. The Biden campaign did not respond to a request from the Examiner for comment.