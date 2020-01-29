Democrats’s leading 2020 candidate is warning voters he might die in office.

Former Vice President Biden offered the startling admission during a campaign appearance Tuesday in Clinton, Iowa.

“I can think of at least 8 women, at least 4 or 5 people of color that I think are totally qualified to be vice president of the United States,” Biden said. “But for me, it has to be demonstrated that whomever I pick, there’s two things: One he’s capable of being a president, because I’m an old guy.”

“No, I’m serious,” he emphasized, before emphasizing that he’s actually in good shape and that “I work out every morning.”

As for who the “people of color” are who Biden might look to as a possible vice president, Biden floated Michelle Obama.

But that wouldn’t be the only member of the Obama family he would try to elevate. Biden additionally suggested he’d try to put former President Obama on the Supreme Court.

During a question-and-answer session at the same campaign stop, Biden said “I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president. “

He said he would like putting Barack Obama on the Supreme Court, but “I don’t think he’d do it.” [Video]