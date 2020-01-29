(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Joe Biden had a tense exchange with an Iowa climate activist and assumed the man supported Bernie Sanders.

“I’m going to support you if you win the nomination. We have to beat Trump, but what are we going to do about climate change?” Ed Fallon, a former Iowa state representative who works with climate activist group Bold Iowa, said to Biden at an event on Tuesday. “You say you’re against pipelines, but then you want to replace these gas lines. That’s not going to work.”

“Go vote for someone else,” Biden said as he put his hand on Fallon’s chest. “You’re not going to vote for me in the primary,” he said, putting his finger on Fallon’s chest.

Read the full story ›