BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Trump CIA ‘Whistleblower’ in Ukraine Hoax Was the Leaker in the Russia Hoax!… And Much, Much More!

The leaker in the Ukraine Hoax is also a key contributor to the Russia Hoax. His treasonous actions began after he worked with the Bidens in the Ukraine during the Obama Administration.

Last night on The Ingraham Angle on FOX News, Laura Ingraham invited Sara Carter and author Lee Smith on to discuss the individual who was instrumental in setting up President Trump in the Russia and Ukraine Hoaxes:

The Gateway Pundit reported the following about the suspected ‘whistleblower’ months ago:

Everybody knows who Eric Ciaramella is. He’s the star of Rep. Adam Schiff’s impeachment sham. Ciaramella was outed more than a month ago as the individual who is known as the ‘whistleblower’.

On October 11th we knew the following about Eric Ciaramella –

1. He is dishonest – He made a claim that was false and is working with the most dishonest person in US political history, Adam Schiff. You are who you run with.

2. He is anti- Trump – He must be. The man must hate the President so much in order to make false claims about the President and risk his own name in the process. He must seethe with rage when thinking about President Trump. Unfortunately his rage got the best of him. He must have worked for Obama.

3. He worked or works for the CIA – In a series of posts we have reported and the media as a whole has reported that the so-called ‘whistleblower’ is a current or former employee of the CIA.

4. He worked in the White House – This snitch reportedly had a position in the White House.

5. He has connections with a 2020 Presidential campaign – We heard this a few days ago.

6. He worked with Biden when Biden was a VP – We reported this last night.

The Washington Examiner reported:

The 2020 Democratic candidate with whom the CIA whistleblower had a “professional” tie is Joe Biden, according to intelligence officers and former White House officials. Lawyers for the whistleblower said he had worked only “in the executive branch.” The Washington Examiner has established that he is a career CIA analyst who was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House and has since left. On Sept. 26, the New York Times reported that he was a CIA officer. On Oct. 4, the newspaper added that he “was detailed to the National Security Council at one point.” Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistleblower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistleblower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.” A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner, “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”

7. He reportedly fears for his safety – Scott Pelly on ‘60 Minutes’ reportedly claimed that the whistleblower feared for his or her safety.

In a hit piece on conservatives Yahoo repeated that Mike Cernovich targeted an individual who worked for former National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster, claiming the individual wanted to ‘sabotage’ President Trump and also claiming he is ‘pro-Ukraine and anti-Russia’.

Funny, when you click on the name ‘Eric Ciaramella’ in the post above, you get this –

Cernovich reported in June, 2017, that McMaster promoted Ciaramella in spite of being connected to Susan Rice in Obama’s White House –

West Wing officials confirmed to Cernovich Media that Eric Ciaramella, who worked closely with Susan Rice while at NSC, was recently promoted to be H.R. McMaster’s personal aide. Ciaramella will have unfettered access to McMaster’s conversations with foreign leaders.

(Ciaramella’s old boss, McMaster, was in the news siding with the whistleblower.)

Politico shared this about Ciaramella, in a hit piece claiming Trump supporters in the White House claimed people like Ciaramella were ‘deep state’ – they may have been right – [emphasis added below]

Trump political appointees were believed to frequently talk to journalists who worked for conservative media outlets. For months, those outlets published names of career Civil and Foreign Service officers in the NSC and other government agencies whose loyalties they deemed suspect. Career staffers who had joined the U.S. government many years, sometimes decades, earlier were suddenly cast as Obama loyalists determined to derail Trump’s agenda as part of a “deep state.” The people targeted included a State Department civil servant of Iranian descent who’d joined government under the George W. Bush administration; a highly respected Foreign Service officer who dealt with Israeli issues; and an NSC staffer who dealt with European and Russian issues. The latter, Eric Ciaramella, reportedly left the NSC after receiving death threats. Another staffer targeted by conservative outlets was Fernando Cutz, a Latin America expert and top aide to McMaster; at one point he had to temporarily get police protection. (Cutz was maligned by conservative websites in part because he earned a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas’ Clinton School of Public Service, thus supposedly linking him to another Democratic president.)

Also, others have noted Ciaramella was Obama’s NSC Director for the Ukraine. This connects him and his team at the NSC to Joe Biden. Biden was Obama’s lead in the Ukraine so it’s implausible that Ciararmella and his team were not connected to Biden. Schiff’s leakers are connected to Biden also.

According to Politico Ciaramello quit the NSC in the past couple of years and returned to his ‘home agency’ –

And, we also know that Ciaramella attended a dinner in DC with James Clapper, James Comey, Italy’s former Prime Minister Renzi who is connected to Obama and the Russia Collusion hoax, John Kerry and others. Were the origins of the Schiff hoax concocted at this meeting –

This was the dinner in Washington organized for Renzi on October 18, 2016. Among businesses and journos, we strangely find James Clapper and James Comey, an abnormal number of DHS and even Centro Studi Americani. 🤔 Jim (both) anything you wanna tell us?https://t.co/lhykOQchjG pic.twitter.com/WKR49cJLIB — Giulio Occhionero (@g_occhionero) October 11, 2019

The man at the middle of the Ukraine scam is an anti-Trump CIA spy who worked in the Obama and Trump White House. We know that suspected ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Met with Numerous George Soros Related Guests at Obama’s White House.

Eric Ciaramella was close to Barack Obama and many other individuals connected to George Soros. We reported on September 7, 2016, Eric Ciaramella from the Obama Administration met with a group of individuals that included an Executive from a George Soros connected group. What did they discuss? The meeting included Donald M. Camp, Jessica M. Gray, Baily S. Holladay (Russian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Michael D. Jarvis, Natalia O. Lassowsky (Ukrainian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Thomas W. Pucci, Stefanie L. Stagg and Ciaramella.It appears that the “Michael D. Jarvis” who attended the Eric Ciaramella meeting on September 7, 2016 was and still is the Executive Director of the Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI) which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.



Now according to the Ingraham Angle, Ciaramella is also held a key meeting in the White House in early 2016 covering the Biden family’s actions in the Ukraine. We also now know he was a key player in the Russia Collusion Hoax.

It’s time to call in Eric Ciaramella and interview him under oath.

