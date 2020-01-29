John Bolton reportedly called Democrat Rep. Engel after he was fired in September and told him to look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Bolton “strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.”

BREAKING: House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says Bolton told him on a Sept. 23 call that “the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch” and “strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.” pic.twitter.com/oAx3fCZx7R — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 29, 2020

If this phone call to Rep. Engel was so alarming and so important, why didn’t it end up in the House Democrats’ impeachment case?

Strangely, just one month before he called Rep. Engel, he praised President Trump and called out Ukraine corruption.

Bolton backed Trump during his interview in August and one month later changes his tune and turned on Trump.

WATCH:

