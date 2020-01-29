Texas Republicans dominated in a key Texas state House race on Tuesday against a leftist candidate backed by failed Senate and failed presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke.

“The victory by Republican Gary Gates, who put more than $1.5 million of his own money into his run for state House District 28, is sure to bring a sigh of relief for the GOP in a race that was being tracked far beyond Texas. By the final weeks, the race had escalated into the first big special election of 2020,” The Associated Press reported. “In final unofficial results, Gates polled 58% of the vote to 42% for Democrat Eliz Markowitz.”

In addition to O’Rourke, Markowitz received endorsements from leftist Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren.

“Beto O’Rourke practically made the district a second home after ending his own presidential campaign in November, spending weekends knocking on doors in Katy’s affluent neighborhoods,” the AP continued. “One national Democratic group called Forward Majority, which is spending millions of dollars nationwide to flip GOP-controlled statehouses, says it has spent $400,000 on the race, at least four times what the group spent on any other Texas district in 2018.”

Democrats and the media had tried to claim that this was a bellwether race for this November that this race was going to help them push their narrative that Texas was turning purple.

“It’s the symbolism,” said Mark Jones, a political scientist at Rice University. “It would help Democrats with the narrative that Texas is turning purple.”

Abbott’s office published a video on Twitter showing Gates celebrating the victory late on Tuesday night.

HUGE win tonight in #HD28 for @GatesforTexas.

Abbott took a shot at O’Rourke earlier in the evening, writing: “Wait. Beto math was that if he won or was close in a House district then he could help a democrat win. He came within 3% in this district. Early returns show the Republican winning by about 18% Beto math doesn’t work. All of that $ was incinerated.”

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 29, 2020

