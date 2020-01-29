The Club for Growth, a conservative group that supports lower taxes, has accused Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, of taking Democrats’ side on President Donald Trump’s impeachment, The Hill reports.

“There’s Mitt Romney threatening to vote with Democrats again to trot out spotlight-seeking blowhards who will trash President Trump on the witness stand,” says a narrator in a new ad from the group, which will air on Fox News Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington, D.C., before going on to claim Romney has ignored the accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“Unfortunately, Mitt Romney continues to side with Democrats in their sham impeachment of President Trump, and voters deserve to know about his support of radical-liberals and their attempts to undo the results of the 2016 election and reverse the enormous economic gains achieved under Trump,” David McIntosh, Club for Growth president, told the Hill in a statement.

Club for Growth previously attacked Romney in an ad last October, claiming he was working with Democrats on impeachment to “take down” the president.