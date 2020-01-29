CNN’s Don Lemon addressed a viral clip in which he laughed hysterically as his two guests trashed supporters of President Donald Trump during his show on Tuesday evening.

Lemon made excuses without apologizing for his behavior.

The original segment aired on CNN over the weekend and mocked the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump as uneducated rednecks.

Lemon’s guest Rick Wilson called Trump supporters “credulous boomer rubes” and used a mocking southern accent as the host cracked up.

This is one of the most revolting things I’ve ever seen on CNN, and that’s saying a lot. America, this is what the liberal media thinks of you: pic.twitter.com/51eBSjeTVR — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 28, 2020

Lemon was nearly in tears as his guests, Wilson and New York Times columnist and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali, mocked how uneducated the president’s supporters are.

Addressing the offensive remarks, Lemon said “ask anyone who knows me,” Lemon said at the end of his show Tuesday while addressing the segment. “They’ll tell you: I don’t believe in belittling people … for who they are, for what they believe or where they’re from.”

He claimed that he was only laughing at a joke about President Trump and “didn’t catch everything that was said” by his guests.

“I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people,” he concluded.

CNN’s Don Lemon responds to outrage over his segment where he and others mocked Trump supporters as rednecks Lemon: “I didn’t catch everything that was said. … I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people” The joke was mocking a group of people: Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/21NOtCjTPT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2020

The clip has now been used in a brand new ad for the GOP urging Republicans to go vote in November.

Trump also responded to the clip by referring to Lemon as the “dumbest man on television.”

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

The post CNN’s Don Lemon Gives Non-Apology Excuses for Laughing Hysterically During Segment Mocking Trump Voters appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.