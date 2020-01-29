David Hogg, the anti-gun activist who survived the Parkland, Florida, high-school shooting and has been using his fame to insist on the disarming of Americans, has identified – and thanked – the founders of the “gun violence prevention movement.”

That would be those “black, brown and indigenous lgbtq women and non binary people” from “centuries ago.”

See his comment:

This is a tweet for for the founders of the gun violence prevention movement started centuries ago by almost entirely black, brown and indigenous lgbtq women and non binary people that never got on the news or in most history books. We may not know all your names but thank you. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2020

In a commentary at the New American, writer Selwyn Duke explained that it’s tempting “to say here, ‘Babylon Bee or Onion, is that you?'”

He noted the claim from the “now Harvard freshman”:

“This is a tweet for for [sic] the founders of the gun violence prevention movement started centuries ago by almost entirely black, brown and indigenous lgbtq women and non binary people that never got on the news or in most history books. We may not know all your names but thank you.”

“No satirist could have made an anti-gunner look more ridiculous, and we do have to consider the remote possibility that Hogg is trolling (though he has no history whatsoever of exhibiting humor),” Duke wrote.

The report included a sampling of comments responding to Hogg’s claim, including:

“In reality, whether one is referring to early-A.D. Europeans (who ultimately adopted Roman military know-how), the American Indians, or some other group, man has always welcomed better weapons. And just as the Indians valued the white settlers’ rifles, in fact, so do nations such as Iran and North Korea desire Western nuclear technology today.

“Moreover, the truth is precisely the opposite of Hogg ‘history.’ ‘In 1640, the very first gun control law ever enacted on these shores was passed in Virginia. It provided that blacks — even freemen — could not own guns,’ wrote columnist Ann Coulter in 2012.

“Later, ‘Chief Justice Roger Taney’s infamous opinion in Dred Scott v. Sandford circularly argued that blacks could not be citizens because if they were citizens, they would have the right to own guns: ‘It would give them the full liberty,’ he said, ‘to keep and carry arms wherever they went,” she continued.”

The commentary explained, “Contrary to Master Hogg’s assertion, gun control originally was what it mainly is today: an obsession of white Democrats — such as Hogg.”

It continued, “As for the Hogg child going hog-wild, the story speaks volumes about today’s America. Not only do we have a Harvard student — ostensibly an ‘elite’ — tweeting a candidate for dumbest statement of the year, and not only was it ‘liked’ by more than 3,400 other ignoramuses, but where is the Ivy League mentor who should take him aside and provide gentle correction? That is the job of educators, after all.”

Not that someone’s correction would help, Duke pointed out.

“Just as sad, however, is that Hogg would no doubt resist correction. Like Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he exhibits what Professor Thomas Sowell termed ‘arrogant ignorance.’ People thus afflicted reflect the characteristic modern flaw in which, not believing in God and His Truth, they’re relativists who make everything relative to themselves. They’re ‘right’ because their feelings and egos thus ordain, and anyone opposing their self-deified will is a devil to be relegated to (at best) an earthly hell.”

Hogg recently also was on social media claiming that there are those who want to kill kids.

Hogg stated on Twitter: “Peace is so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves against it. Kids are so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves to kill them. Demanding peace is so powerful that they know they can’t argue against it so they arm themselves to distract from it.”

Peace is so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves against it. Kids are so powerful that they feel the need to arm themselves to kill them. Demanding peace is so powerful that they know they can’t argue against it so they arm themselves to distract from it. — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) January 20, 2020

Twitter users responded to his accusation.

“Bruh it was a peaceful assembly.”

“Sorry you didn’t get the violence you craved.”

“We arm to maintain the peace.”

“You aren’t advocating for peace. You are advocating for the use of violence against peaceable people.”

“How is it ok for him to repeatedly state that people are trying to kill kids because they have an opinion? That’s a horrible, horrible lie.”

“It appears his agenda is hoping for confrontation and violence.”

“My God you really are pushing the fear mongering today. Lie after lie, you really love that control over your worshipers don’t you.”