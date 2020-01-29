We have yet to get to the bottom of the wrongdoing by James Comey’s FBI against the Trump presidential campaign. There are depths yet to be plumbed. In an interesting development that is unlikely to attract much attention from the mainstream media, Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson allege that four classified footnotes in the Horowitz IG report on the FBI/DoJ FISA abuse directly contradict claims made in the unclassified version of the report. They make the allegations in a brief letter to Attorney General Barr (embedded at bottom), reported by Trent Justice for the Federalist here.

The senators ask Barr to exercise the declassification authority granted to him by the president fully to declassify the four footnotes: “This classified information is significant not only because it contradicts key statements in a section of the report, but also because it provides insight essential for an accurate evaluation of the entire investigation. The American people have a right to know what is contained within these four footnotes and, without that knowledge, they will not have a full picture as to what happened during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

In the Federalist report linked above, Trent Justice points to the ambiguity of the senators’ description of the footnotes: “It is unclear which claims in the report are allegedly contradicted by the footnotes or which footnotes are specifically at issue. The senators also do not specify whether the alleged mischaracterizations were made by Horowitz or subjects of his investigation whose claims are cited in the report.” On Twitter, Sean Davis has sought to identify the four footnotes in issue (below).

Which 4 IG report footnotes? Only 3 are fully redacted: #211 pertains to Steele/Deripaska, #342 to the FBI interview of Steele’s “Primary Sub-Source,” and #347 to an FBI interview of another Steele sub-source. Two partially redacted footnotes (#164, #484) refer to Joseph Mifsud. pic.twitter.com/nZrYk9gH5T — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2020

