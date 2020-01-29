President Donald Trump lashed out against his former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Wednesday, as leaks from his tell-all book continued seeping in the media.

Trump said Bolton “begged” him for a job in his administration that did not require Senate approval because he believed he would never get it. He acknowledged he hired Bolton despite many in his administration advising against it.

“[F]rankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now,” Trump wrote, criticizing Bolton for “IMMEDIATELY” writing “a nasty and untrue book” about his time in the Trump administration.

“All Classified National Security,” Trump said. “Who would do this?”

Trump said Bolton should have brought up his concerns while he was in the White House.

“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated,” Trump said. “He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!”

Bolton’s book has yet to be published, but sources familiar with the manuscript told the New York Times the former national security adviser claims Trump personally told him the aid to Ukraine should be frozen until the Ukrainians announced the corruption investigations.

The news has bolstered Democrat demands to call more witnesses in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Trump said on Tuesday it was a waste of time to meet Democrat demands.

“No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them,” he wrote. “They will always scream UNFAIR. The Impeachment Hoax is just another political CON JOB!”

