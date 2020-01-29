The fake news loves to drone on about witch hunts against President Trump.

The President on Wednesday signed the historic USMCA Trade Agreement in a signing ceremony without Pelosi and the Democrats present.

The USMCA replaces the Bill Clinton’s disastrous NAFTA agreement that resulted in the loss of millions of US jobs.

MSNBC and CNN just couldn’t help themselves and aired stories on Trump’s disgruntled fired National Security Advisor John Bolton.

CNN’s chyron actually reported on a tweet Bolton ‘liked’: “Bolton likes tweet asking for ‘moron’ who hired Bolton to be fired”

Anonymous sources conveniently leaked to the New York Times claiming former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book manuscript accused President Trump of tying Ukraine aid to Biden investigations.

It doesn’t matter what Bolton’s book says because as Trump’s lawyers argued, even if his manuscript is true, it still doesn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

What’s wrong with this picture? President @realDonaldTrump signs BIGGEST deal in history to benefit American workers, manufacturers, ranchers and farmers – but CNN and MSNBC only care about witch hunts. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A3L0F42j2f — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) January 29, 2020

The post Fake News CNN, MSNBC Air Stories on Disgruntled Bolton as President Trump Signs Historic USMCA Agreement appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.