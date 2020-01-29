Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardSanders opens up 15-point lead in New Hampshire: Poll Yang qualifies for New Hampshire debate stage Poll: Bernie Sanders holds 9-point lead in New Hampshire MORE (D-Hawaii) says she’s received no explanation or response from CNN regarding not being invited to a series of town halls the network is hosting in New Hampshire days before a crucial primary there in February.

Gabbard is currently polling at 4.8 percent in the RealClearPolitics index of polls in New Hampshire, ahead of tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: 56 percent of Democrats say billionaire politicians more likely to cater to special interests Support for Biden, Sanders ticks up nationally: poll The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump lawyers to offer closing arguments on day 7 MORE, businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSteyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter Poll: 56 percent of Democrats say billionaire politicians more likely to cater to special interests South Carolina woman behind popular Obama slogan says she backs Steyer MORE and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickCNN to host two straight nights of Democratic town halls before NH primary Patrick backs reparations in unveiling ‘Equity Agenda for Black Americans’ Buttigieg to attend MLK Day event in South Carolina after facing criticism MORE.

Yang, Steyer and Patrick, along with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with ‘corruption’ GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: ‘It depends’ Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball: Failure to embrace Sanders as nominee would ‘destroy’ Democratic Party MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: ‘It depends’ Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: ‘It depends’ Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — HHS has no plans to declare emergency over coronavirus | GOP senator calls for travel ban to stop outbreak | Warren releases plan to contain infectious diseases Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders opens up 15-point lead in New Hampshire: Poll Poll: 56 percent of Democrats say billionaire politicians more likely to cater to special interests Support for Biden, Sanders ticks up nationally: poll MORE (D-Minn.) all received invites to participate in the two-night event.

“We have reached out, I think, more than once, and we received no explanation,” Gabbard told Fox News on Tuesday.

“I don’t even think we’ve gotten a response to date about why they’re excluding the first female combat veteran ever to run for president, the only woman of color in the race,” she added.

CNN announced last Friday it will host eight Democratic presidential town halls over a two-night period from New Hampshire ahead of the party’s first primary slated for Feb. 11. The network format has candidates appearing back-to-back on Feb. 5 and 6 at Saint Anselm College.

The full lineup will feature Biden, Warren, Yang and Steyer on Feb. 5, and Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Patrick on Feb. 6.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.