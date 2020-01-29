Hillary Clinton says she still feels the urge to think she could defeat President Donald Trump.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” she told Variety. “And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case.

“But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee.”

Clinton spoke to Variety at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where “Hillary,” a four-hour docu-series was shown. The project will premiere on Hulu on March 6.

She said she intends to vote for the Democrats’ nominee no matter who it is.

“I’ll definitely vote,” she said. “I vote every time there’s an election. And I am telling everybody here at Sundance, everywhere I go, please, please go out and vote. And then, whoever the nominee is, support the nominee, whether it’s someone you voted on or not in the primary process, because the most important responsibility we all have is to retire Donald Trump.”