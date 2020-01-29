House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot EngelEliot Lance EngelHouse chairman says Pompeo agreed to testify on Iran Democrats offer mixed reactions to Trump’s Mideast peace plan Trump to release Israeli-Palestinian peace plan on Tuesday MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book’s claims GOP confident of win on witnesses Giuliani calls Bolton a ‘backstabber’ over Ukraine allegations MORE had suggested to him in September that his panel should look into the ouster of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchLawyer says Parnas can’t attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet Giuliani calls Bolton a ‘backstabber’ over Ukraine allegations Parnas asks court for permission to turn over more evidence to Democrats MORE, whose controversial departure has become a focal point of President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN’s Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don’t interview government officials to score ‘political points’ Lawyer says Parnas can’t attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE‘s impeachment trial.

Engel released his statement in response to Trump, who earlier on Wednesday questioned on Twitter why Bolton hadn’t raised any concerns over his administration’s conduct following his departure as national security adviser on Sept. 10.

“President Trump is wrong that John Bolton didn’t say anything about the Trump-Ukraine Scandal at the time the President fired him. He said something to me,” Engel said in his statement.

“He and I spoke by telephone on September 23,” he added. “On that call, Ambassador Bolton suggested to me—unprompted—that the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.”

