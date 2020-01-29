https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/kavanaugh-circus-redux-lev-parnas-arrives-on-capitol-hill-during-trump-impeachment-trial/

We’ve seen this script before, the well-timed bombshell allegations that blow up the Senate only to turn out to be duds and the parade of ‘witnesses’ before the media, as in the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The Democrats’ playbook smear campaign goes back decades to the battles over the Supreme Court nominations of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas.

Lev Parnas, out on bail on federal charges, got court permission to travel to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to visit the Senate during the impeachment trial of President Trump. Parnas is making the rounds of Senate offices with a tale that he’s got the goods on Trump and Ukraine, trailed by ever-hopeful media that he is the one to take out Trump.

Parnas was given a ticket to the trial by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), however he will not be allowed into the Capitol to watch the trial as he is wearing a court-monitored ankle bracelet. The Senate trial Wednesday will feature questions by senators of the House Managers and the President’s legal team.

The circus comes to town:

Parnas greeted by communists protesting against Trump:

Last word to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), “The best way to sum up this whole debacle is to understand that Senator Schumer’s desire for Lev Parnas to attend the Senate trial apparently cannot be accommodated because Mr. Parnas has an electronic ankle bracelet imposed upon him by the court. You can’t make this up.”

