We’ve seen this script before, the well-timed bombshell allegations that blow up the Senate only to turn out to be duds and the parade of ‘witnesses’ before the media, as in the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The Democrats’ playbook smear campaign goes back decades to the battles over the Supreme Court nominations of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas.

Lev Parnas, out on bail on federal charges, got court permission to travel to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to visit the Senate during the impeachment trial of President Trump. Parnas is making the rounds of Senate offices with a tale that he’s got the goods on Trump and Ukraine, trailed by ever-hopeful media that he is the one to take out Trump.

Although we couldn’t arrange to have Lev Parnas watch the trial with us because his GPS ankle monitor is not allowed, Lev will join us in DC tomorrow to show support for a fair trial, with witnesses & evidence. #AmericansWantWitnesses #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers #CallTheWitnesses pic.twitter.com/4VpezvQw4K — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 29, 2020

Parnas was given a ticket to the trial by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), however he will not be allowed into the Capitol to watch the trial as he is wearing a court-monitored ankle bracelet. The Senate trial Wednesday will feature questions by senators of the House Managers and the President’s legal team.

The circus comes to town:

Breaking: Lev Parnas making his way to the United States Senate pic.twitter.com/fRrwkaiyJr — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 29, 2020

WATCH: Lev Parnas arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of Q&A phase of Senate impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/5ay7CeiBXs — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 29, 2020

Parnas greeted by communists protesting against Trump:

Here’s the scene on Capitol Hill as Lev Parnas shows up to watch Trump’s impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/BRodquV4vu — Greg Walters (@thegregwalters) January 29, 2020

Lev Parnas and his attorney Joseph Bondy have arrived on Capitol Hill. Parnas says he wants a chance to tells senators that President Trump knew about everything. pic.twitter.com/IwxeRczzue — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 29, 2020

The Lev Parnas show arrives in the Senate pic.twitter.com/ZsmGx0ULSq — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 29, 2020

PARNAS is in the building pic.twitter.com/HAs39g2aLd — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 29, 2020

Asked just now if he thinks his testimony could sway Republicans, Parnas expressed skepticism: “Trumpism is like a cult…and some of the Republican Senators are in the cult.” https://t.co/LaGpJyLr4F — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) January 29, 2020

6. Lev Parnas is now going office by office in the United States Senate pic.twitter.com/Hlft7vGHVn — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 29, 2020

Lev Parnas is supposedly on the Hill & may sit in Senate gallery today. Per @SenSchumer spokesman: “Like many other New York constituents, Mr. Bondy reached out and asked for gallery tickets, and we said yes.” Bondy is Parnas’ lawyer — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 29, 2020

PARNAS + BONDY went to Schumer’s office to retrieve their tickets for today’s trial. Parnas likely won’t get in to the chamber because of his ankle bracelet. Said “I’m not the story, we need witnesses that’s the story.” Told me “they knew everything,” he implicated Graham too. pic.twitter.com/MAq8sAMjdH — Julie Tsirkin (@julietsirkin) January 29, 2020

RIGHT NOW: Lev Parnas arrives on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/KbnAelak7K — Hardball (@hardball) January 29, 2020

To be clear – Parnas is not in the actual US Capitol. He’s in the Russell Senate Office building. Can’t go into the Capitol itself because of the ankle bracelet. — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) January 29, 2020

Last word to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), “The best way to sum up this whole debacle is to understand that Senator Schumer’s desire for Lev Parnas to attend the Senate trial apparently cannot be accommodated because Mr. Parnas has an electronic ankle bracelet imposed upon him by the court. You can’t make this up.”

The best way to sum up this whole debacle is to understand that Senator Schumer’s desire for Lev Parnas to attend the Senate trial apparently cannot be accommodated because Mr. Parnas has an electronic ankle bracelet imposed upon him by the court. You can’t make this up. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2020

