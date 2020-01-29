The US Senate started the question and answer section with President Trump’s legal team and the House managers on Wednesday.

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) asked the first question in the Trump Impeachment trial on Wednesday.

Collins along with Senator Romney and Senator Murkowski asked a joint question on President Trump’s motive.

They want the Defense Attorneys to read Trump’s mind.

After watching Democrats led by Adam Schiff it is clear Democrats are going to lie their way through this.

Right Side Broadcasting Network has the live video feed.

