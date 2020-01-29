The Senate will reconvene at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday to begin the questioning phase of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. You can watch a live feed of the proceedings below once it begins.

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and his team made its case for three days last week, presenting the House’s impeachment articles and the evidence behind them.

President Trump’s defense team wrapped up its three days of opening arguments Tuesday afternoon.

The Senate will begin two days of questions for both the impeachment managers and the defense. Senators will submit all questions in writing to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

When the questioning phase has concluded, the Senate will vote on whether to subpoena more documents and/or call witnesses — including possibly former Trump national security adviser John Bolton; former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden; and

maybe even the whistleblower who revealed the controversial call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is the center of the impeachment efforts.

[embedded content]



www.youtube.com



This story has been updated.