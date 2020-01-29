Democratic Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump lawyers to offer closing arguments on day 7 Senators ready for question time in impeachment trial The Hill’s Morning Report – Report of Bolton tell-all manuscript roils Trump defense MORE (W.Va.) said Wednesday morning he believes Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with ‘corruption’ GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE, is a “relevant witness” in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

“I think so, I really do. I don’t have a problem there because this is why we are where we are,” Manchin said when asked on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” if Hunter Biden is a relevant witness.

“Now I think he can clear himself, what I know and what I’ve heard, but being afraid to put anyone that might have pertinent information is wrong, no matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican.”

The Bidens have been a focus for the GOP throughout the impeachment fight, with some Republicans claiming the former vice president abused his power when he pushed for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was accused of corruption and had investigated Burisma Holdings, an energy company that counted Hunter Biden among its board members.

Officials who testified in the House’s impeachment investigation said Joe Biden was acting on behalf of official U.S. foreign policy in pushing for the dismissal and that the prosecutor’s investigation of Burisma was reportedly long dormant before he was pushed out from his position in Kyiv. No evidence has emerged to suggest either Biden committed any wrongdoing in Ukraine.

The House in December voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN’s Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don’t interview government officials to score ‘political points’ Lawyer says Parnas can’t attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE over his pressure campaign to get Kyiv to investigate his political rivals, including the Bidens. The president has often cited Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine as evidence of supposed wrongdoing.

While some of Trump’s GOP allies in the Senate have called for both Bidens to testify should witnesses be approved later this week, Democrats have largely said subpoenaing the two would steer the trial away from its intended focus.

Manchin remains a swing vote on whether he will support convicting Trump, thus far declining to reveal how he intends to vote.