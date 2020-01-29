Rep. Doug Collins, a vocal defender of President Donald Trump, confirmed Wednesday morning he will run for Georgia’s Senate seat this November in a challenge against incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, drawing fire for his “selfishness” from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“We’re in for the Georgia Senate race down here,” Collins, a member of the eight-member Republican team defending Trump during his impeachment trial, told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “I’ve still got a lot of work left to do to help this president finish this impeachment out, and we’re going to make a bigger announcement down here in Georgia.”

NRSC Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin slammed Collins in a statement for his “shortsightedness,” reports Fox News.

“Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump, not to mention the people of Georgia who stand to bear the burden of it for years to come,” said McLaughlin. “All he has done is put two Senate seats, multiple House seats, and Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in play. The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the GOP Senate majority, and stop socialism to do the same.”

Collins said he’s not concerned about splitting the party in a race that already is proving contentious, as a process is needed that allows voters to “choose for themselves how they want to see this vision. We fought for the president and our state and our country. We will continue to do it.”

Loeffler, the multi-millionaire chief executive officer of Bakkt, a subsidiary of commodity and financial services provider Intercontinental Exchange was appointed to fill retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. She was appointed in December and took office in January.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp named her over Collins, even though Trump had been pushing for Collins.