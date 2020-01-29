Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Wednesday for everyone involved to agree to President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, calling it the “deal of the century” that will provide the “opportunity of a lifetime for Israel and the Palestinians and for peace.”

“I think the president has done something extraordinary,” Netanyahu told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. “It gives Israel security, it gives the Palestinians national dignity, it allows us to move forward so that we can live together.”

Netanyahu also praised Trump as “the best friend that Israel has ever had in the White House” for his actions that have included moving the U.S. Embassy into Jerusalem and recognizing the sovereignty concerning the Golan Heights.

The plan calls for a two-state solution, with the creation of a future “state” of Palestine, but it also requires several criteria from the Palestinians, including rooting out terrorism and taking steps toward reforms. However, it calls for doubling the territory the Palestinians control, as well as establishing a capital. So far, however, the Palestinians oppose the measure.

It also calls for the construction of a tunnel to connect the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and Netanyahu said that will ensure the two places where the Palestinians work.

“There will be a tunnel,” he explained. “We’ll have security control over each end of that tunnel, but they can move back and forth.”

The plan also calls for $50 billion over the next 10 years in international investment in a new Palestinian state, which Netanyahu called an “enormous vision of economic growth” and said he hopes the Palestinians will take the money to change their lives and “finally end this fantasy of eliminating Israel and be our neighbors in the future of prosperity, security, and peace.”