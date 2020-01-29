MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new initiative at Bethel Univesity is working to reduce student costs by ditching textbooks.

Funded by a two-year Strategic Growth Award grant from the Bethel University Foundation, the Zero Cost Course Resources Initiative eliminates expensive textbooks and replaces them with free online resources.

The school currently has a few programs that are completely zero cost and others that are reduced cost.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of college textbooks increased by 88% from 2006 to 2016.

Bethel University estimates the initiative will save students approximately $1,300 per year in textbook costs.

To learn more click here.