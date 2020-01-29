President Trump tore into his former national security advisor Ambassador John Bolton on Wednesday, saying he fired Bolton for giving such bad advice that “if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now”

Bolton has written a book about his tenure at the Trump White House, the contents of which were allegedly leaked to the New York Times under suspicious circumstances after the manuscript was submitted to the National Security Council for review of possible secret material. The leaks accuse Trump of wanting to tie aid to Ukraine with investigations into the Bidens and the Democrats and that Bolton thought Trump was doing favors for foreign leaders.

“For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and…..many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?

“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this “nonsense” a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!”

For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this “nonsense” a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

The alleged leaks of Bolton’s book manuscript has given hope to Democrats that the need four Republicans will join them to vote for Bolton to testify at the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump when the issue comes up, likely at the end of this week following the question sessions of the trial.

The post President Trump Eviscerates John Bolton: ‘If I Listened to Him, We Would Be in World War Six by Now’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.