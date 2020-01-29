President Trump signed the historic USMCA Trade Agreement on Wednesday.

The USMCA replaces the tragic NAFTA agreement that resulted in the loss of millions of US jobs.

During the signing ceremony President Trump thanked several Republican Senators in the crowd.

President Trump: I want to thank several members of Congress who were key in getting the agreement done including Senator Chuck Grassley. Where is Chuck? he was brutal. And Pat Roberts, Martha McSally. And I want to just if I could, mention because we have some incredible people who worked so hard and maybe I’m just being nice to them because I want their vote.

President Trump also thanked Republican lawmakers including Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise.

Nancy Pelosi, who sat on the agreement for over a year before bringing it up for a vote, was NOT INVITED.

FYI — Other Democrats were invited.

WH says it did invite some Dems to USMCA signing, tho Pelosi, Neal & others weren’t. Rep. Peterson, Ag Chair who voted against impeachment, was invited but won’t be here. Peterson’s team says he was invited “late yesterday afternoon” but has Vet Affairs & constituent mtgs. pic.twitter.com/TkxscUitQn — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) January 29, 2020

