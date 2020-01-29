A feminist activist reportedly threatened the life of Selene Cerankosky, president of Robert Morris University’s chapter of Students for Life of America, during the recent March for Life in Washington, D.C.

What are the details?

According to a report by the Daily Caller, Cerankosky said the unnamed activist confronted her during the March for Life and threatened her with bodily harm.

The activist, who wore a black hoodie and white pants with “blood on the crotch area,” according to the outlet, approached Cerankosky while groups protested outside of the Supreme Court, apparently assuming that the chapter president was part of the pro-life group.

She assumed correctly, and when it was unmistakable that Cerankosky — a 20-year-old junior at Robert Morris University — was a pro-life supporter, the activist reportedly told Cerankosky to “back up or I will f***ing slit your throat!”

Taken aback, Cerankosky responded, “So I said, ‘Did you really just say that?'”

The activist spat back, “I swear to God, back up. Back up.”

Despite the vile threat, Cerankosky said she refused to back down.

“If we make a habit out of [backing down], the pro-choice bullies will know to keep employing that tactic,” she reasoned.

Cerankosky said she reported the incident to authorities. A witness reportedly saw police arresting the activist later during the event.

“I’m a pretty stubborn person as it is, so I wasn’t really gonna move,” Cerankosky pointed out. “But the fact of the matter is I wasn’t touching her. I was in my space first.”

Anything else?

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, told Campus Reform that people with such motives must be held accountable for their threats and actions.

“At Students for Life of America, we are taking stronger steps to protect our staff and students who boldly go to their campuses, communities, and legislatures to say that the human rights issue of our day, abortion, must be addressed. We don’t take this trend toward violence lightly,” she said in a statement.

“I joined Selene and my staff at the Supreme Court right after the incident to check on their safety and to take my place on the front lines of this struggle to protect both mother and pre-born infants from a predatory, violent abortion industry,” Hawkins added. “But we will not be silent. We will keep fighting for those who don’t have a voice.”

Hawkins warned that the pro-choice movement is growing desperate and dangerous.

“The pro-choice movement is becoming increasingly desperate as abortion is being limited in most states across the country, and so the violence of abortion against people in the womb is now also becoming acts and threats of violence against peaceful pro-life people who care about them,” she concluded.

You can read a release on the incident from the Students for Life of America here.