Joe Biden seems to have caught whatever Nancy Pelosi has got.

The Democrat frontrunner for president stumbled through a recollection of when he first got elected vice president.

During an appearance in Marshalltown, Iowa earlier this week, Biden was recalling the time he waited in Wilmington, Delaware for the president-elect to pick him up by train.

At a Marshalltown, Iowa, town hall on 01/26, Joe Biden was recounting waiting for Obama to pick him up to head to the inauguration in “January of 2012, actually 2013, no wait a minute, we got elected in 2012, 2010 or 13.” Biden does not remember when the last time he was elected pic.twitter.com/y6TGgbsHb3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2020

Biden said he was standing in the Wilmington train station in “January of 2012, actually 2013— no wait a minute, we got elected in 2012, 2010 or 13.”

But that occurred in 2009, when Barack Obama took a train from Illinois to the east coast, mimicking Abraham Lincoln’s similar journey to Washington.

CBS News reported at the time:

The trip included a stop in Delaware to pick up Vice President-elect Joe Biden and a stop in Baltimore for a speech in which he pleaded “let us seek together a better life in our time.”

“It’s not every day you get to do your daily commute with the next president of the United States,” said Biden. “Folks this is more than an ordinary train ride. This is a new beginning.”

There was no similar train trip during the second inaugural.