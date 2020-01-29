(FOX NEWS) — President Trump headlined a jam-packed rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, hours after his attorneys wrapped up their opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial — and minutes after sources told Fox News that Republicans don’t have the votes yet to block additional witnesses who could extend the proceedings.

An elevated level of enthusiasm was evident in the larger-than-normal crowd sizes inside and outside the Wildwoods Convention Center, and Fox News spoke to several attendees who had been waiting more than 24 hours to ensure they would be seated.

“While we are creating jobs and killing terrorists, the congressional Democrats are obsessed with demented hoaxes, crazy witch hunts, and deranged partisan crusades,” Trump said. “We will make sure they face another crushing defeat in the next election.”

