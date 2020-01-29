Daniel Abrahams is the owner and CEO of Hustlr, an Australian-based digital marketing agency. He is also a father of three, and when one of his kids was going to receive an award at her school, he left work early to go. It’s as simple as that.

Then Abrahams decided to share his experience — and what it teaches about the work-life balance and transparency on the job — in a post on his LinkedIn page.

“I left the office at 1pm. In the morning, I told my team I’d be leaving early. I didn’t say I had a client meeting, or a doctor’s appointment. I told them the truth. I was going to watch my daughter receive an award at her school assembly,” Abrahams wrote.

“Why? Because I’m human,” he added.

“As a leader, it starts with me,” he continued. “No one should hide their personal life at work, or apologise for it.”

“We’re all human. Let’s be real about our lives,” he concluded.

The post quickly went viral as it resonated with millions of working people around the world.

Three weeks later and it has reached more than 26 million people, Abrahams told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

The post evidently struck a chord as so many in the working world feel the angst and difficulty of balancing their work life and their home life.

Abrahams wants his employees to know that he understands they are more than just employees — they are people, too. People with families.

“Essentially the post says that if you have to choose between work and your family, pick your family, and be honest about it at work because people will understand. It took me five minutes to write it,” he told ABC News.

Abrahams added that he hopes employers will read the post and “see the need to bring a more personal, human touch to the workplace. It’s actually good for their business.”

“I think there’s too much fear amongst employees who feel they have to hide their personal lives because, if they don’t, their career opportunities will be hampered,” he explained. “This leads to employee unhappiness, regret and resentment. I don’t want people to ever feel guilty about making their family a priority. In my opinion, employers who treat their staff like humans and show they care about them on a personal level, will receive more buy-in, loyalty, and trust.”

