Far left Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) unveiled a new campaign plan Tuesday. She must have come up with this idea while sitting through hours of sham impeachment testimony in the US Senate.

Warren’s plan calls for the creation of a Justice Department task force to investigate and prosecute corruption and immigration “violations” committed by the Trump administration.

Warren threw red meat to her fascist followers.

She is promising to persecute Trump officials.

Donald Trump has done serious damage to our government. He’s left key positions unfilled. Of those he has filled, he’s appointed lobbyists, campaign donors, and cronies. His current vindictive actions mean he’s likely to do everything he can to undermine the next president. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 21, 2020

I’ll move swiftly to appoint new personnel who will undo the Trump administration’s disastrous policies. I’ll adopt the strictest anti-corruption hiring rules of any administration in American history. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 21, 2020

According to National Review Warren promises to go after the Trump administration.

The Massachusetts senator says she will move to establish a task force to probe whether Trump officials broke any “federal bribery laws, insider trading laws, and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws” during their time in office. Warren also proposed a DOJ task force to investigate possible violations of law committed in the course of enacting the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

Democrats in her comment section cheered the plan to get back at Trump officials.

This should scare the hell out of EVERY AMERICAN!

When Democrats threaten tyrannical control over their opponents — THEY MEAN IT!

Democrats — even though they are out of power except for the US House of Representatives — Have been on a mission to DESTROY their opposition since November 9, 2016, the day after the election of President Donald J. Trump.

Democrats illegally spied on Trump, his family, his children, his transition team, his administration since early 2016.

Democrats, with the help of Jeff Sessions, launched a Special Counsel to investigate President Trump and his administration for collusion with Russia despite already knowing this was a debunked conspiracy theory.

Democrats cheered as Paul Manafort was sent to prison for life for his role as Trump campaign manager — when his business partners the Podestas walk free.

Democrats in the Deep State went after Trump officials to ruin them financially.

Democrats went after General Flynn to destroy his reputation, slander his good name, bankrupt him and jail him based on lies.

Democrats charged Republican operative Roger Stone with process crimes in the hope of jailing him until death.

Democrats eliminated prominent conservative voices online and on social media.

Democrats in the tech world eliminated conservative voices on Facebook — eliminated conservative voices on Twitter — eliminated conservative voices on YouTube and Google. This top Trump-supporting website has suffered greatly as a target of the left.

Democrats are starving conservative publishers from advertising dollars.

Democrats are beating Trump supporters in the streets.

And of course, the liberal fake news media is cheering on their violence and hiding their brutality.

When Democrats promise to persecute Trump supporters.

BELIEVE THEM!

