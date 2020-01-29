President TrumpDonald John TrumpCNN’s Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don’t interview government officials to score ‘political points’ Lawyer says Parnas can’t attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE asked in an early morning tweet on Wednesday why his former national security adviser, John Bolton John BoltonTrump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book’s claims GOP confident of win on witnesses Giuliani calls Bolton a ‘backstabber’ over Ukraine allegations MORE, did not “complain” earlier about his concerns over Trump’s communications with Ukraine.

“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!,” Trump tweeted shortly after midnight.

Trump’s ramped-up attacks on Bolton follow the former administration official’s accusations that the president tied Ukrainian aid to investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with ‘corruption’ GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE and his son, Hunter Biden.

The accusations in a manuscript of Bolton’s forthcoming memoir, reported by The New York Times on Sunday, bolstered Democrats’ case for Bolton to testify during the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump, who has railed against the impeachment process from the start, again hit the process as an “unfair…HOAX” in a separate overnight tweet.

“No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them. They will always scream UNFAIR. The Impeachment Hoax is just another political CON JOB!,” Trump tweeted.

Bolton is one of several key witnesses with first-hand knowledge of Trump’s decisions toward Ukraine that Democrats want to testify. Republicans, especially Trump’s closest congressional allies, have largely dismissed the need for witnesses during the trial.

But since Bolton’s manuscript was reported, a few swing Republicans have signaled they may join Democrats in voting to compel witnesses. If all Democrats vote to allow witnesses and documents, they will need at least four Republicans to join them.

A vote on witnesses is expected Friday.

Trump has not been alone in piling on attacks targeting Bolton — some of his most staunch allies have joined in attempting to diminish Bolton’s credibility.

Fox Business personality Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsTrump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book’s claims Trump asks ‘what the hell has happened’ to Fox News after interview with Democratic senator Trump tweets pastor’s praise of his social media habits MORE, a typically ardent Trump defender, on Sunday said Bolton has “been reduced to a tool for the radical Dems and the deep state.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book’s claims Giuliani calls Bolton a ‘backstabber’ over Ukraine allegations Supreme Court allows Trump administration to move forward with ‘public charge’ rule MORE later added on Dobbs’s Sunday show, “How much does it cost to sell out potentially national security in your country?”

Trump has denied the account Bolton reportedly describes and accused him of trying to sell more books.

Bolton has denied coordinating the leak with the Times.