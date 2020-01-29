In an op-ed published by Townhall this week, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, shared some data that he says shows that the president has garnered “a clear winning coalition” for the 2020 election.

“Contrary to the media’s straw-man portrayal of a stereotypical Trump voter, Keep America Great rallies attract voters of all demographic descriptions from across the political spectrum who have been uplifted by his policies,” writes Parscale. Trump, he asserts, is better able to unite voters than any other candidate, and data the campaign has gathered from his rallies “proves it.”

Citing studies the campaign has conducted on its various highly attended rallies, Parscale highlights Trump’s ability to draw a large percentage of people who do not have a history of voting Republican:

Out of more than 20,000 identified voters who came to a recent Trump rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 57.9 percent did not have a history of voting for Republicans. Remarkably, 4,413 attendees didn’t even vote in the last election — a clear indication that President Trump is energizing Americans who were previously not engaged in politics.

And it’s not just in Milwaukee, says Parscale. The campaign found that over a fifth of Trump rallyers in Toledo, Ohio and Hershey, Pennsylvania previously voted Democrat, while 15 percent in Battle Creek, Michigan had not voted in the last four elections. Trump has also managed to draw many non-white supporters to his rallies, Parscale notes, pointing to the rally in Hershey as an example, where a fifth of those who attended were not white:

Nearly 22 percent of identified supporters at President Trump’s rally in Toledo, Ohio, were Democrats, and another 21 percent were independents. An astounding 15 percent of identified voters who saw the president speak in Battle Creek, Michigan, has not voted in any of the last four elections. In Hershey, Pennsylvania, just over 20 percent of identified voters at the rally were Democrats, and 18 percent were non-white.

Parscale goes on to cite more “jaw-dropping rally statistics” from Trump rallies he’s presented in the past on Twitter, including data from a Kentucky rally in November showing that “28% voted once or less in last 4 elections (14% in zero)” and 23% were Democrats, and a Mississippi rally a few days earlier in which 24% of attendees “voted once or less in last 4 elections (12% in zero),” 27% were Democrats, and 20% were African American.

Data from tonight’s Kentucky rally: ✅ 27,285 voters identified ✅ 28% voted once or less in last 4 elections (14% in zero) ✅ 23% Democrat ✅ Nearly 100% from Kentucky Big numbers to help @MattBevin win four more years as the governor of Kentucky! — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) November 5, 2019

Data from Friday’s Mississippi rally: ✅ 16,432 voters identified ✅ 24% voted once or less in last 4 elections (12% in zero) ✅ 27% Democrat ✅ 20% Black More winning numbers that will help secure #FourMoreYears for @realDonaldTrump! Continue to outperform 2016. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) November 4, 2019

“These numbers are nothing short of remarkable, especially considering the polarized political environment that the “#Resist” movement has fostered over the past three years,” writes Parscale, who makes a point of underscoring that rallyers “wait in line for hours — and in some cases, days — just to see him on stage and applaud his accomplishments.”

“President Trump’s coalition defies stereotypes because he delivers results that offer something for everyone,” Parscale concludes. “Anyone who attends a Keep America Great rally can see that for themselves.”

Recent general election polls presenting a hypothetical match-up between Trump and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden show a competitive race, Real Clear Politics’ average of national polls currently giving Biden a 4.3-point advantage. While the national polls are useful in some ways, as Trump demonstrated dramatically in 2016, what ultimately matters is support for candidates state-by-state. In the Rust Belt and battleground states that helped give Trump his electoral victory against preemptive favorite Hillary Clinton, the incumbent continues to perform quite well against his various potential Democratic opponents.

