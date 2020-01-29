Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden struggled to remember the year he last was elected to office during a campaign stop in Iowa at the start of the week.

A video provided to The Daily Wire showed Biden speaking at a town hall event in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Sunday, where he recounted waiting for President Barack Obama to pick him up to head to Obama’s second inauguration in “January of 2012, actually 2013, no wait a minute, we got elected in 2012, 2010 or 13.”

WATCH:

At a Marshalltown, Iowa, town hall on 01/26, Joe Biden was recounting waiting for Obama to pick him up to head to the inauguration in “January of 2012, actually 2013, no wait a minute, we got elected in 2012, 2010 or 13.” Biden does not remember when the last time he was elected pic.twitter.com/y6TGgbsHb3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2020

Questions have swirled for some time in the media and among Biden’s Democrat rivals about his fitness for office.

During the Democrat debate in September, then-candidate Julian Castro slammed Biden over his apparent memory problems during an exchange on health care.

“The difference between what I support and what you support, Vice President Biden, is that you require them to opt in, and I would not require them to opt in,” Castro said. “They would automatically be enrolled, they wouldn’t have to buy in.”

“They do not have to buy in,” Biden responded.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro fired back. “Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in, and now you’re saying they don’t have to — you’re forgetting that.”

Following the debate, then-candidate Cory Booker also launched into Biden over the same issue, telling CNN, “I think we are at a tough point right now, because there’s a lot of people concerned about Joe Biden’s ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling. And I think that Castro had really legitimate concerns about can he be someone in a long, grueling campaign … and has every right to call out.”

“I think there were a lot of moments where a number of us were looking on the stage when he tends to go on sometimes,” Booker continued. “At one point, he was talking about communities like mine listening to record players. I don’t remember the last time I saw a record player … But there are definitely moments where you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder …”

Sen. Cory Booker on Julián Castro’s jab at former VP Joe Biden’s memory: “Castro has some really legitimate concerns about, can he be someone in a long grueling campaign that can get the ball over the line? And he has every right to call that out.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/rRxWIV0FmL — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2019

As The Daily Wire reported, a week before the debate, Dr. Marc Siegel, Professor of Medicine at New York University School of Medicine, indicated that he was concerned over Biden’s mental health for a variety of reasons.

“The other clip you showed where he appeared confused, that’s been happening with increasing amount where he seems to forget what state he’s in or the timeline of the Parkland school shooting,” Siegel said. “Things like that are really concerning to me and again, I don’t know the answer to why that’s happening.”

“I want to point something out: He had those aneurysms clipped surgically back in 1988,” Siegel continued as he proceeded to talk about how medical procedures have evolved since that time to deal with aneurysms.

Siegel said that people who have had the medical problems that Biden has and who were treated the way that Biden was can have “cognitive changes” down the line, including “problems with thinking, problems with concentration, problems with orientation.”

Dr. Marc Siegel says that Biden’s mental health is “very concerning” as he sees problems with “thinking, orientation, and memory” Siegel speculates that emergency surgeries that Biden had in 1988 for life-threatening brain aneurysms could be connected to his current problems pic.twitter.com/6HawGa9R1p — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 6, 2019