President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner joined FOX and Friends on Wednesday morning to discuss the proposed Mideast Peace Plan that was announced on Tuesday.

Jared also weighed in on the impeachment charade and former National Security advisor John Bolton.

Jared did not hold back.

Brian Kilmeade: How disappointed are you in John Bolton’s book? Jared Kushner: I have not seen the book. I do not know what’s in it. What I can say right now is that the whole impeachment charade that’s been going on for a couple months is just a big distraction… I find that everyone leaves and writes books about what a hero they were, how they knew better. But the reality is is that the president’s been the one who’s been running this White House and running this government and getting things done. And all the people doing the real work, they’re not writing books because they’re too busy working right now. They’re here working every day and really doing a great job.

Via FOX and Friends:

