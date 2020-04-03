https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491116-13-things-to-know-for-today-about-coronavirus

Welcome to The Hill’s daily roundup of coronavirus news.

There are more than 266,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., including nearly 7,000 deaths. New York recorded its largest single-day death toll from the coronavirus, with 562 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. with nearly 103,000 confirmed cases, including 2,900 deaths.

Today, President TrumpDonald John TrumpMilitary personnel to handle coronavirus patients at facilities in NYC, New Orleans and Dallas Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has total of 20 patients: report Fauci says that all states should have stay-at-home orders MORE said the administration would recommend that Americans wear masks or face coverings in public, but stressed that the guidance would be voluntary.

In Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats press Trump, GOP for funding for mail-in ballots Top GOP lawmakers push back on need for special oversight committee for coronavirus aid Stocks move little after record-breaking unemployment claims MORE (R-Ky.) said that there would be a fourth coronavirus bill. And the March jobs report showed the economy losing 701,000 jobs.

Here’s what you need to know for today.

From Congress:

